The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Two Griffith women are cementing their place as excellent rural retailers with a special mental health event

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated August 30 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Irvine and Nicolette Trounson. Picture supplied
Alanna Irvine and Nicolette Trounson. Picture supplied

Staff from Griffith Feed and Grain are hosting a special R U OK Day event as part of an exclusive programme helping them fine-tune their business skills.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.