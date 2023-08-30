Staff from Griffith Feed and Grain are hosting a special R U OK Day event as part of an exclusive programme helping them fine-tune their business skills.
Nicolette Trounson and Alanna Irvine from GFG Rural Supplies and Griffith Feed and Grain are two of just ten rural retailers who have been named in the Australian Independent Rural Retailers 'Young Guns' programme.
The girls have already benefited from the programme, traveling to Melbourne and attending networking workshops and talks with representatives and suppliers - but the next task is to host a community event.
"What we're doing in the next stage is putting on a community event. Myself and Alanna decided to do ours on the same day and do them together with an open day and pet cafe," Ms Trounson explained.
"We plan to do it on R U OK Day to coincide with mental health, and align it with how pets can help people's mental health."
Ms Trounson said it had been a new experience organising an event for both herself and Ms Irvine.
"It's been quite interesting, definitely an eye-opener. Neither of us have really put on an event before so it's an eye-opener with how much work and dedication goes into it ... hopefully it turns out to be a really good day," she said.
The rest of the Young Guns programme had proven enlightening as well, and Ms Trounson said she had learnt a lot about networking and fostering relationships with both clients and suppliers.
The open day is planned for September 16 at the store on Wakaden Street, and will feature plenty of pop-up stalls from service providers and organisations like the Rural Adversity Mental Health Program and the Rural Financial Counselling Service.
There'll also be food, with ice-cream and a sausage sizzle alongside pet-friendly options and treats for furry companions, before a silent auction and raffle to raise money for Wellways Griffith.
The R U OK Day event will run from 8.30 to 12.30 on September 16 at Griffith Feed and Grain, 168 Wakaden Street.
