Hanwood will end their regular season when they welcome bottom-of-the-table Cootamundra to Hanwood Oval on Sunday.
While going up against last place right before finals may not be the best preparation, Hanwood coach Jason Bertacco sees the advantages of a clash like this.
"In a way, it's probably not a bad thing because we have a few boys coming back from injury, so we can try and get 70-90 minutes under their belts before finals," he said.
"We can manipulate the squad so those coming back can get a lot of minutes, and the ones that are carrying niggles will get minimal minutes, and those with cards will miss out altogether."
In what has been a mix-and-match kind of season for Hanwood, Bertacco is hopeful that he will have a consistent 11 when finals come around.
"We should be back nearly to full strength, which is a good thing. It has been a while since we have had that, probably since preseason," he said.
"the hope is that we will have a locked-in side for finals. Obviously, in the area we live in, we have weddings, and with a young squad, we have a few heading into trials (HSC)."
Should Hanwood secure points this weekend, it will be the second straight season they have gone through undefeated.
