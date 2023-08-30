The Griffith Blacks will be hoping to make the most of the home-ground advantage with their three oldest sides in the SIRU Junior grand finals.
The best of the best in the competition will descend on Jubilee Oval on Sunday, with the Blacks securing representation in the under-14s and 16s boys as well as the under-17s girls after strong seasons in their respective age groups. Club president Clint Robertson was excited by the fact that the three oldest age groups have qualified and says it points towards a strong future for the senior club.
"It is such a wonderful thing to have the three older age groups being able to represent the club all on the one day," he said.
"There are a lot of those kids, particularly in the 16s, that would love to go and play third grade in the senior club next year."
The feel-good story of the season goes to the under-14s boys' side, who endured a tough season last year but came out firing in 2023 to finish undefeated, and they will take on Young in the grand final.
"I coached those boys last year, and a lot of them were bottom age, and now a lot of them are top age, and they coped some very big floggings last year, and they have turned up this year to prove a point, and have done just that," he said.
"They will have to be on their game to ensure that Young doesn't catch them napping."
The under 17s girls have also enjoyed an undefeated season and have been unmatched during the season and will look to put the icing on the cake when they take on Young.
"The wonderful thing about that is all bar one of those girls are turning 16 this year playing in the 17s competition. They will all stay together next year as well, which is amazing," he said.
"They are a great bunch of young girls who are real good mates, and they are tough and love playing footy together.
"They have been playing together since they originally brought the touch 7s in and gone through the ranks and have annihilated everyone along the way."
The under-16s boys will take on the only side that has gotten the better of them this season when they face off with Temora for the silverware.
"That was the first time that group of boys had been beaten by Temora, and by the same score, since the under 12s grand final," he said.
"The boys look really sharp heading into the grand final. Playing the longer game, I think the boy's fitness will get over the line there.
"They have had a couple of really convincing wins over Temora during the year, but they have caught up to us, and it sets up a really good grand final."
As the most successful side in the SIRU Juniors competition, Robertson was hopeful of adding to their impressive record of premierships.
"It would be really good for the club," he said.
"It would be good to win those three to give us a bit more of a lead on the other clubs."
There will be representation from the furthest reaches of the competition, and Robertson said it was great to see the competition not just being dominated by Wagga sides.
The action at Jubilee Oval will get underway at 10am on Sunday, with the first of the Griffith sides, the under-14s, taking to the field at 11.05am.
The under 16s boys will follow at 12.30pm, with the under 17s girls wrapping up the action at 1.55pm.
