The Griffith Swans have been blown away by the generosity of their supporter base after yet another strong Pink Day.
The club was able to raise $15,000 for the Griffith Breast Cancer Support Group during the annual event, and president Paul Rogerson was proud to see the way the Swans were able to get behind the cause.
"It was a great effort from the club for such a worthy cause," he said.
"We really got behind it this year, and we have had some of our volunteers who have been touched by breast cancer in recent years, so it really hit home with our membership.
"We are really proud of how the club took the cause on board."
The hit of the afternoon was the auctioning off of the match-warn first grade jumpers and A-grade netball dresses from their games against GGGM Lions.
"The money that we were able to raise was so far what we were expected," he said.
"We were really surprised with the generosity of our members."
