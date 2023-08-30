Griffith captain Jack Rowston believes the Swans' 15-point Riverina League qualifying final win will provide a real confidence boost to his young side.
Going up against reigning premiers Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, the young Swans' outfit outclassed the Lions in three of the four quarters to set up a semi final clash against Turvey Park.
It was a huge statement on the big stage from the Swans and Rowston believed the win would generate some nice momentum heading into the clash against the Bulldogs.
"The back end of the year we probably didn't play as well as the first half," Rowston said.
"It's probably not so much coming of age because there's still a long way to go but just a nice confidence boost to show the boys that we are good enough.
"Ganmain are one of the best sides in the comp and we've beaten them twice now, it was just a real big confidence booster to just let the boys know that we are definitely good enough to compete with the top teams."
It was an impressive performance from the Swans who burst out of the blocks early kicking the first four goals of the game.
There were a fair number of Swans players who played in their first senior final on Saturday and Rowston said that he was proud of their performance in such an important game.
"They didn't let the big stage get to them and everyone stood up," he said.
"There was no passengers and you wouldn't say anyone was a real standout for the day as it was a real big team effort.
"We didn't rely on the likes of Rhys Pollock and Nathan Richards and these types of blokes, everyone played their role and played really well and it was pleasing."
Bailey Morrissey and Patrick Payne had fantastic games for the Swans with Morrissey finishing with two important third quarter goals while Payne played important roles both down back and up forward.
Rowston said that he was impressed with the pairs performance and noted they are amongst the youngest members of the Griffith team.
"They are blokes that are still at school and for them to stand up in big finals it shows the character of those two blokes," he said.
"They just take it in their stride and just play footy."
The Swans face another big test this weekend against minor premiers Turvey Park and Rowston is expecting a tough challenge against the Bulldogs.
Understanding the Bulldogs play a bit different to the Swans, Rowston admitted there would be a couple of game plan changes made ahead of Saturday's clash.
"I think at this stage of the year you just want to refine those game plans that you've been practising all year," he said.
"There is no point changing too much but we might have to play a little bit differently because Turvey Park are a bit similar to us.
"They've got a lot of young blokes that like to run and carry the footy so they can be dangerous on the big grounds like Narrandera.
"You've got to be careful of those players but we will go in with a pretty similar game plan to how we played against Ganmain."
