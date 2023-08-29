The Area News
Police have arrested a 36-year-old man for stealing several guns from a safe in a Goolgowi home

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 29 2023 - 5:26pm, first published 5:00pm
Police find stolen guns, though some remain missing
Police have arrested a 36-year-old man for the theft of a number of guns out of a safe in Goolgowi, following a search of a Griffith home.

