Police find stolen guns, though some remain missing

Police have arrested a 36-year-old man for the theft of a number of guns out of a safe in Goolgowi, following a search of a Griffith home.
On August 23, the Murrumbidgee Rural Crime Prevention Team arrested the man for a break-and-enter and a robbery that happened on February 11, when a number of guns were stolen from a safe at a Goolgowi property.
Police have recovered and confiscated a number of the guns, however some remain missing so investigations into the current location of the remaining guns are still ongoing.
The man faced Griffith Local Court on August 24, and has been granted conditional bail before he will appear again on September 7.
Police are appealing to the community for information after a $7000 bike was stolen from a house in Kookora Street on August 25, at around 3am.
Griffith City Council, meanwhile, is appealing for witnesses with information in relation to vandalism at Penfolds Park overnight between August 23 and 24.
Director of Infrastructure and Operations Phil King said that while the cost to repair the wheel tracks may be minimal, the time it takes for repair and to allow the grass to flourish is considerable.
"The matter has been reported to the police, but surely someone knows who did this," he said.
Council has offered a reward of up to $5000 for members of the public who supply information which results in a successful prosecution of a person or people responsible for vandalism, graffiti or rubbish dumping.
Anyone with information on any incident is encouraged to contact Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000. Anonymous reporting is available.
