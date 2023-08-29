Students from Marian Catholic College and members of Griffith Legacy are asking residents to dig deep for the cause this Legacy Week - 100 years since the charity was established following WWII.
This years efforts will centre around Kooyoo Plaza and Griffith Bunnings, with students from Marian Catholic College also to take to the streets for the cause.
Griffith Legacy member, Hank Veenhuizen, says he hopes to see good support despite the ever present shadow of the cost of living.
"We will have street stalls selling bears and badges, with Marian students walking Banna Avenue and Yambil Street to assist which will be wonderful," Mr Veenhuizen said.
"I know the cost of living and other associated factors have made many charity endeavors difficult this year, so we will welcome any donations we can. It all goes back to a very good cause."
The Legacy Week appeal has run since the 1940's and is a time for residents to show their support for widows and children whose loved ones served the country.
The Legacy badge is a special emblem of support for veterans' families, symbolising the nation's greatest values of mateship, compassion and fairness.
The event is held from August 27 to September 2, but in Griffith the focal day will be September 1 from around 9.30am until 2.00pm.
