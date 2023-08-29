The Area News
Griffith residents asked to dig deep in spirit of Legacy's centenary

By Allan Wilson
August 30 2023 - 9:00am
Donations will be taken for this year's Legacy Week which will be held in Kooyoo Plaza and Bunnings this Friday. Picture file
Students from Marian Catholic College and members of Griffith Legacy are asking residents to dig deep for the cause this Legacy Week - 100 years since the charity was established following WWII.

