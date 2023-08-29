St Patricks Primary School are all geared up to celebrate their centenary with a concert in Griffith Regional theatre, chronicling the last 100 years of their history.
The show tells the story of the school over the last century, from when Father Robert O'Dea opened the school in 1921 all the way to when COVID-19 prevented them from holding their celebration in their actual 100th year.
"We've named the concert "102, not out." It's a little jab at the fact that we planned this for our centenary but COVID didn't allow us to have the concert," said Principal Michael Morrell, particularly thanking teacher and producer of the show Peter Moraschi.
"All our students from years three to six are part of that performance. Peter Moraschi has co-ordinated this performance, he's been the predominant writer of the script ... he's put a lot of hours into prop preparation and costumes."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Selene Cumming was excited to take on her leading role in her class's performance, playing Gladys Berejiklian answering questions at a press conference - in a scene that will be immediately recognisable for anyone who turned on a TV in 2020.
Meanwhile, her classmate Sophia Mahon will be playing a teacher who - spoiler alert - invites the Wiggles to appear as a special guest for her class.
"It's been really fun, organising it and getting together every day and practising ... it's a very interesting experience putting on a show," said Miss Cumming.
Both of the young stars said that learning and performing the dances were the highlight of their experience, followed by watching other classes performances.
Miss Mahon said she felt a little nervous when she first took the stage for a rehearsal and saw the seats ahead of her, but had since harnessed her star power to bring confidence.
"I'm not nervous, I'll be happy that they're seeing me," she said - adding a pose for good measure.
Both the students and Mr Morrell added a huge thank you to all the teachers, both those organising performances and choreography for their classes and those who are taking the time out of their day to help backstage on show night.
"If we're going to thank anyone, thank Mr Moraschi, Mrs Vergara who has organised our section of the play, and all the teachers who have put in the effort to organise it all," said Miss Cumming.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.