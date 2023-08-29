The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith Swans have mixed start to Riverina Football Netball League finals

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated August 29 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was always going to be tough for the Griffith Swans A graders up against a side they hadn't beaten all season when they faced off with Coolamon in the Qualifying Final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.