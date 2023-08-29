It was always going to be tough for the Griffith Swans A graders up against a side they hadn't beaten all season when they faced off with Coolamon in the Qualifying Final.
It was an evenly match start, with the sides entering the quarter-time break level at 11-all before the Rovers were able to get out to a six-point lead at halftime.
Coolamon continued to build the lead from there and eventually came away with a 54-42 win to send the Swans to the minor semi-final against Collingullie GP.
It was a tough Saturday for the A Reserve side, who fell to a 56-40 defeat to Turvey Park while the under-17s will also head to the minor semi-final after they fell to the Wagga Tigers.
It wasn't all bad news for the Swans as the B Graders have shot against Turvey Park to advance straight into the grand final after a 53-35 win over Wagga, while C Grade will look to make a strong return after the week off when they take on Coolamon.
All finals will be in Narrandera this weekend, with the major semi on Saturday and minor on Sunday.
