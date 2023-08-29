Griffith Post School Options will hold its second annual ball this year, an opportunity to shine a light on those who make the outlet what it is.
This year's theme is 'Believe In Yourself', and the fun-filled night will be an opportunity to celebrate exactly that, along with the journeys, achievements and growth exhibited by the facility's participants.
Special guest speakers, paralympian Ellie Cole and para-athlete Alexandra Eves will be present on the night, which will also feature a surprise performance by GPSO participants.
A three-course meal and live entertainment will also feature as a culmination showcasing GPSO and what it does for the community.
"We're extremely excited for the ball which is about shining a light on our participants and creating a special night of nights for them," co-organiser Abbey Tomarchio said.
"In the years leading up to the first event last year, it was something talked about often and it's great to see it has taken traction as a regular event.
"Highlights will include a special performance by our participants, with Shannon Hart from SDS working alongside them practicing choreography. I have no doubt those in attendance will be in for a treat.
"We're also looking forward to hearing inspirational stories from our guest speakers.
"Last year we had 300 attend and this year we're expecting an even bigger crowd," Ms Tomarchio said.
GPSO general manager, Roy Catanzariti, said the community not-for-profit outlet is both proud and grateful to the wealth of sponsorship from local businesses for the event.
"We're incredibly lucky to have so much wonderful support from our business community who understand how important this facility is as well as holding a ball to highlight our participants ," Mr Catanzariti said.
"This is a special year for us in particular as we are celebrating 30 years of GPSO in our community. It's going to be a fantastic night and I know everyone will have an excellent time."
The GPSO Ball will be held at the Yoogali Club on October 7.Tickets are on sale now until September 22 and can be found here.
