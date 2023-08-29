The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Griffith Post School Options to celebrate with second annual ball on October 7.

By Allan Wilson
Updated August 29 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Griffith Post School Options will hold its second annual ball this year, an opportunity to shine a light on those who make the outlet what it is.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.