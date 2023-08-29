The trophy presentation for the 22nd Feral's Lakesview Classic could have been held before the starting pistol was fired such was the predictability of the results.
However, with a new 10.1km long course organisers were concerned that there could be a repeat of the newly chartered 2018 Classic course where the Ace runner missed a vital course marking and half the field playing follow the leader were disqualified.
The Lakesview Classic has no handicaps, instead it is a mass start. The course was so well marked out that it was impossible for the Ace runner to get lost and so Aidan Fattore (38m48s) took line honours for the 8th time.
Jaidyn Roach was 2nd with a time of 42m03s, a great effort considering he did a PB in the morning 5km Park Run. Running together for most of the run it was neck and neck between Rodney Savage (previous 2-time winner) and Lachlan Date.
n the finish Lachlan 44m32s was five seconds ahead of Rodney.
Defending female champion Mia Stockwell 50m17s made it two in a row. Joining her on the podium were Sharon Careri 54m26s and Teresa Burgess 55m00s. Altogether 34 Feral's tackled the long course, and it is congratulations to all as in the end it is participating that is more important than finish line placings.
There were 22 starters for the 4km short course. No surprize with Nate Mingay 15m49s taking out first place, equally no surprize with defending female champion Chloe Morshead 23m59s making it back-to-back female wins.
Callum Vecchio 16m33s was the 2nd male then with a more relaxed pace came Brian Bellicanta 22m08s. Having won the long course Surfer competition last week Fiona Fattore 25m59s took it easy this week and was the 2nd placed female. Wendy Minato 26m02s was the 3rd place female.
Thanks to Anthony Salmon, Allan Jones and David Heffer for devising the courses and marking them out so well. Next week is the start of the 9-week Arsova competition with 5.4km and 3.3km courses.
The Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite pioneer park for a 4:30pm start. Some people chose to run, and others enjoy a walk and a chat, either way all are welcome to join us.
