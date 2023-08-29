It was a successful South West Juniors finals day in Temora for the Griffith Swans, as they were able to come home with two premierships on Saturday.
In the under 11s, the Swans were guaranteed to come home with a flag as the Red and White teams went head to head in the grand final with added bragging rights on the line.
The Griffith Red side took the lead into the first change before Griffith White kicked two goals to none in the second quarter to take a one-point lead into the main break.
The Whites came out strong in the third term to set the game up, kicking three goals to none for a 20-point lead heading into the final change.
Griffith Red tried to mount a comeback in the final term but were held off as Griffith White took the bragging rights and the premiership with a 7.5 (47) to 4.11 (35) victory.
In the under-13s, it was more success for the Swans Whites.
While they trailed at every break, they were able to be kicked away in the final term and turn a three-point deficit into a 17-point win, kicking four goals to one in the final term to come away with the premiership.
RELATED
In the under 15s, Griffith White mounted a spirited fightback after trailing by 19 points at the end of the third quarter and closed that margin but wasn't quite able to catch Leeton-Whitton as they fell to a 10.9 (69) to 9.10 (64) defeat.
It wasn't to be on the netball court for the Swans as the Whites fell to Temora 25-14 in the under 12s while in the under 13s, Griffith Red fell to Narrandera 39-25.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.