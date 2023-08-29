The Area News
Griffith Swans come home with two premierships in South West Juniors

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated August 29 2023 - 11:31am, first published 11:13am
It was a successful South West Juniors finals day in Temora for the Griffith Swans, as they were able to come home with two premierships on Saturday.

