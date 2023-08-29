Around 60 people met on Scenic Hill on Saturday, to take a stroll through the sticks and learn about wildflowers from the Murrumbidgee Field Naturalists.
The latest Wildflower Walk kicked off from 2pm on August 26, taking advantage of the warm weather and sunshine before four experts from the field naturalists took groups around the hill to spot and identify wildflowers.
The initial Wildflower Walk, while successful, gathered just 20 - but it's proven a smash hit with triple the amount turning out to the latest.
Organiser Ema Munro said that she was pleased with the response, and had learnt a lot from the field naturalists.
"The most easily identified wild flowers were the Indigofera Australis which is a shrub with purple flowers, and the Currawong wattle. It's bright yellow shows easily through the foliage," she said.
Ms Munro added that going along the track, they had seen Sticky Everlasting, Twining Glycine and Mulga Fern among others before being greeted by the sight of lilies and orchids at the very top of the track.
With Spring just around the corner, the wildflowers are expected to be blossoming further in coming weeks - bringing their colour, aromas and vibrancy back to the hill for the warmer months and providing eager naturelovers and walkers with more to see.
The Murrumbidgee Field Naturalists host other day walks in various natural locations throughout the year.
They can be contacted at murrumbidgeefieldnaturalists@gmail.com.
