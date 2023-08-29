The Area News
The Wildflower Walk has tripled in popularity from it's initial run in 2021 to the latest venture

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated August 29 2023 - 10:48am, first published 10:30am
Margrit Martin, Margaret Strong, and Ema Munro on the right. Picture supplied
Margrit Martin, Margaret Strong, and Ema Munro on the right. Picture supplied

Around 60 people met on Scenic Hill on Saturday, to take a stroll through the sticks and learn about wildflowers from the Murrumbidgee Field Naturalists.

