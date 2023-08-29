There's few certainties outside change

Death and taxes might be inevitable but change is the only constant. This will be one of my last newsletters as editor of The Area News.
Late last month I hit five years working out what ends up in the pages of the paper and what's published online at www.areanews.com.au.
While it's only been five years it feels like it's been a lot longer than that, although that might just be the haze of the pandemic lingering.
It's been a privilege taking care of the Griffith's only newspaper and the only newsroom based in the city.
For those who gave me the time to talk to me about their lives, problems or successes - I appreciate it. To our many subscribers and supporters, we can't do much without you.
I'm proud of much of the work that's been published in the last five years, there's a few things I think we could and should have done better with. But I've got no regrets.
Griffith is probably one of the best kept secrets of the NSW's south-west with an enviable lifestyle based on food, family and friends.
It's time for me to hand over the reins to someone else, regional media is a tough industry and our readers and subscribers have big expectations that they want met. But it's been a lot of fun.
Declan Rurenga, editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.