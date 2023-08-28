Hanwood has completed a rare feat in sport and finished a regular season with a perfect record of 15 wins from as many games in the Leonard Cup.
Hanwood headed to Junee for their final game of the regular season and was able to make an insanely fast start as Airlee Savage was able to score twice in the opening four minutes to get Hanwood moving towards a perfect season.
While the scoring slowed down somewhat, the Hanwood side was quickly up 3-0 when captain Kandice Bertoldo found the back of the net after 22 minutes.
Beth Piva completed a dominant first half with two goals in the final 13 minutes of the half as the Hanwood side headed into halftime with a 5-0 lead.
Savage was able to complete her hat trick just nine minutes into the second half, which wrapped up the 6-0 win and Hanwood's 15th win of the season and headed into the finals series in top spot, 6.5 points ahead of second place Tolland.
RELATED
The top two sides will face off in the opening round of finals in a fortnight's time, with Hanwood being the only side to have beaten Tolland this season.
While the Leonard Cup side have the bye in the final round, the Madden Shield squad will return to Hanwood Oval to take on local rivals Leeton United.
The second-grade side will look to bounce back after falling to second-placed Temora 1-0 in Junee.
The clash between Hanwood and Leeton will be a precursor for the opening round of finals, as the two sides will meet in the minor semi-final.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.