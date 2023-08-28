The Area News
Hanwood finish Leonard Cup regular season with 15 wins from as many games

By Liam Warren
Updated August 29 2023 - 11:40am, first published 9:56am
Hanwood has completed a rare feat in sport and finished a regular season with a perfect record of 15 wins from as many games in the Leonard Cup.

