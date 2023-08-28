THE Riverina League salary cap will be increased for the 2024 season.
Riverina League clubs have been given approval to spend an extra $5000 next year with AFL NSW-ACT increasing the salary cap to $85,000.
The Riverina League and AFL Canberra competitions will both go up from $80,000 to $85,000 as part of the move towards premier and community competitions.
The Farrer and Hume Leagues will remain at $80,000.
AFL NSW-ACT community football manager for ACT and regional NSW, Steve Mahar, explained that the decision was to establish a difference between the two tiers of competitions.
"It's just a point of difference, really," Mahar said.
"We know that clubs budget for over $80,000 and then they work out injuries and there's a formula that they use to get it back down but we just want to create a point of difference between a premier competition and a community based competition."
The player points for the local competitions will remain the same.
AFL Canberra will increase from 37 to 39 points in line with the Riverina League.
The Farrer and Hume Leagues will remain at 37 points.
Clubs still have the ability to apply to the League Equalisation Panel (LEP) for additional points.
AFL NSW-ACT is also introducing a rule surrounding guest appearances.
AFL Riverina clubs this year have brought in the likes of former AFL stars Harry Taylor, Shane Mumford, Jeff Garlett, Matt Suckling and Grant Birchall for guest appearances.
AFL NSW-ACT are in the process of formalising the rules around these appearances and given official approval for payments to be excluded from the salary cap.
"We're also implementing a promotional player for the Harry Taylor or whoever comes to play that clubs can pay those players outside of the salary cap," Mahar explained.
"It's just for one-offs. If they play more than one game then it's not applicable."
AFL NSW-ACT are still to work out the finer details with one suggestion being the promotional player rule having to be used prior to June 30.
