LOCAL LEADER: Soroptimists sharing secrets of language and self-defence

Our self-defence sessions for women and girls are filling fast!
The classes are for women over the age of 15, if you would like to attend there is a session on Sunday 10 September 2 to 4 pm at the PCYC in Olympic Street. If that time doesn't suit, there is a repeat session on Tuesday 12 September 6.30pm to 8.30pm.
Soroptimists are providing these sessions free of charge. If you would like to book a place please contact Will Mead on 0407262514 or by emailing rayfmead@bigpond.net.au.
Several of our members have been involved in a pilot program run by Centacare and Western Riverina Community College, providing English classes for women in our community who come from Pakistan.
This pilot program, which runs for six weeks, is nearly completed. We have been able to help these women as they learn more about conversational English and prepare for their citizenship test.
At the end of June Griffith Soroptimists provided support for the delivery of Moorambilla Voices workshops involving more than 200 students.
It is wonderful to report that 15 local students have just returned from the August residency camps for the 2023 Program and Gala Concert (in Dubbo in September).
They have grown so much musically, creatively and personally. Griffith Soroptimists financially assisted three girls from Griffith to take up this opportunity.
There is another week of residency camps before the gala concert next month.
Do you have a suggestion for a local project? Email us at sigriffith@siswp.org
