The Area News
Home/Community/Community News

Soroptimists sharing secrets of language and self-defence

By Libby Trembath
August 30 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOCAL LEADER: Soroptimists sharing secrets of language and self-defence
LOCAL LEADER: Soroptimists sharing secrets of language and self-defence

Our self-defence sessions for women and girls are filling fast!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.