Sydney Royal Wine Show boasts Leeton, Hanwood, Bilbul products

By Allan Wilson
Updated August 28 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 4:12pm
De Bortoli senior winemaker, Julie Mortlock, pictured with the award-winning 2018 Deen De Bortoli Botrytis Semillon and 2022 Rutherglen Estate Shelley's Block. Picture by Allan Wilson
Several MIA wineries were named cream of the crop of the region's wine scene earlier this month, with two Griffith and one Leeton winery taking out trophies in the Sydney Royal Wine Show.

