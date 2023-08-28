R U OK Day is back once more, asking Australians across the country to take time on September 14 and check in with their loved ones.
The long-running mental health campaign started in 2009, and has since recruited businesses, governments and community organisations to get behind the movement and now run their own mental health initiatives to tie in with the day.
This year, the nationwide event is running on the message 'I'm here to hear' - recognising the importance of letting people in your life know that you are there to listen and hear them.
CEO of R U OK Katherine Newton urged people not to take the discussion lightly or hold it as a box-ticking exercise.
"You need to ask this question because you mean it. If you really care and want to hear an honest answer, be genuine with your ask, make space to listen and let the person know you're sticking around for whatever comes next," she said.
Research from the organisation found that respondents needed three particular things in order to open up and be honest: trust, authenticity and environment. They needed to already trust the person they're talking to, but also trust that the person is genuinely wanting to hear their answer.
They also preferred quiet, private spaces with enough time to get everything off their chest.
Ms Newton highlighted recent natural disasters, the COVID-19 pandemic and cost of living pressures as impacting people across Australia- even when the news cycle continues.
"It's important for us to recognise that the people we really care about may be feeling ongoing effects, long after something has happened to them, and to let them know we're still here to really hear."
Wellness organisations and businesses in Griffith and Leeton are holding their own special event in honour of the day - with a special Wellness Day on September 10 offering self-care classics like yoga, aromatherapy, meditation and reiki from businesses like Zen Shala yoga studio, Revive Wellness Centre and Reset, Evolve, Emerge.
Organiser Vicki Broso from Zen Shala said that they were feeling good about it - with the allied businesses all chipping in.
"I think it's going to be a really good day, there's something for everyone - all ages and genders ... We've sold a few tickets so far, the events are starting to fill up," she said.
"If it goes pretty well, we might do it once a year. It's an easy way to raise funds, none of us are raising profits. All services in there can help with mental health, so we wanted to make that a basis for our fundraiser."
All profits from the day will be donated to the R U OK foundation afterwards. Tickets are available for single sessions or 'day passes.'
More information and tickets are available at zenshala.com.au.
If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, please contact 000. Mental health support is also available at the following numbers:
