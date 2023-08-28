Organisers and attendees of the 2023 Griffith Salami Festival are over the moon with this years event, which saw people travel from across the country.
Winner of the best salami was Gesu Ronaldo who sold his creation to Griffith doctor Oliver Khoo for $10,000, which included a fine bottle of wine courtesy of Castella Wines.
A Griffith-based resident, Mr Ronaldo said three must be his lucky number, given he also won the competition back in 2003.
"I was utterly surprised, especially because there were so many entries which makes for a tough contest," Mr Ronaldo said.
"I had won it 20 years ago but back then there were only 50 entries. Nowadays your looking at more like 120."
Mr Ronaldo said he has been making salami for close to 47 years and has a specific method.
"When I make salami, I always try to make it simple with not too many spices. Salt and pepper is the salami's best friend. From there, you pray for good weather and look forward to the results. But you have to have the right approach," he said.
"I think the salami goes well with any Shiraz, but specifically a Pinot Noir because it's a light wine. You don't want anything too heavy.
"The festival was amazing, with a great family-friendly atmosphere. I had a chance to try some other salamis and they were also very nice."
St Vincent's hospital orthopedist, Dr Oliver Khoo, said the event was a great opportunity to give back to the museum.
"There's a good amount of funding generated from this cause going back to the Italian museum for restorations and the like. I think it's so important to support the museum, especially when they have contributed so much to the hospital," he said.
Salami festival treasurer, Nigel Ippoliti, said he was staggered with not only the number of people but how far they came.
"It was a wonderful day, absolutely incredible. We had people from across the region and major cities as well as Victoria, Queensland, and South Australia. It was very lively and I think the Yoogali Club caterers did an amazing job getting so many people fed in such a short amount of time," Mr Ippoliti said.
"We're all ecstatic by how much the event has grown over the years. We received so many great comments from visitors, with many wishing we could expand it so as to be able to book more people in. Many were saying they wanted to bring their families and friends. Unfortunately, it would be very difficult to do that logistics-wise, but it's great to have that really positive feedback," he said.
