Griffith's Gesu Ronaldo wins 2023 Griffith Salami Festival

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated August 28 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 3:00pm
Griffith's Gesu Ronaldo (far right) at the event after being named the overall winner. Picture supplied
Organisers and attendees of the 2023 Griffith Salami Festival are over the moon with this years event, which saw people travel from across the country.

