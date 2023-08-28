The Area News
Griffith midwife said maternity practice made her fear for her registration

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
August 29 2023 - 8:00am
A midwife employed at Griffith Base Hospital in 2017 has given a chilling account of her time on the maternity ward, saying she feared for patient safety, and her registration.

