It was a solid start to the finals series for the Black and Whites in the under 16s and 18s after coming away with victories in Leeton.
It was a message-sending performance in the under-16s against TLU Sharks as they were able to come away with a 46-16 victory.
While the Sharks were able to score first through Aden Beetson, the Panthers asserted their dominance with four straight tries before Beetson pulled one back before halftime.
Jezaiah Charles, Jakope Serukalou and Matthew Adams scored their second tries as they wrapped up the 30-point win.
It was a local derby in the under-18s, and once again, it was the Panthers who came away with the win.
Ben Fattore got the scoring underway early for the Panthers before Yenda struck back with two quick tries.
Fattore, Saul Railo and Chaise Sergi scored for the Black and Whites before halftime to see them take the lead.
Two tries in the early stages were enough to secure the win for the Panthers despite two late tries to Aza-Akon Titio with a final scoreline of 34-22.
