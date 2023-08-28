A man has died after the ute he was driving left a highway in the northern Riverina and hit a tree.
Emergency services were called to the Mid Western Highway near Rankins Springs, west of West Wyalong, about 2am on Saturday following reports of a single-vehicle crash.
READ MORE
A NSW Police spokesperson said officers attached to the Murrumbidgee Police District arrived to find a utility had gone off the road and had crashed into a tree.
The driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man, died at the scene.
A crime scene was established and police are investigating the cause of the crash.
The crash caused minor traffic disruptions in both directions on the highway, near Sharmans Lane, until about 11.30am on Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.