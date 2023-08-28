The Area News
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Yenda and Black and Whites start Group 20 League Tag finals series with victories

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated August 28 2023 - 12:00pm, first published 10:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a thrilling start to the Group 20 League Tag finals series as golden point was require to see who would advance to the minor semi-final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.