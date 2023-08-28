It was a thrilling start to the Group 20 League Tag finals series as golden point was require to see who would advance to the minor semi-final.
It was a defensive start to the clash between Yenda and Hay at Ron Crowe Oval as the Magpies had the better of the field position in the opening 10 minutes, but they weren't able to crack the Yenda defence.
It was a tale of two halves in the first 25 minutes as Yenda finished the first half with the ascendancy, but the sides went into halftime level at 0-all.
With six minutes gone in the second half, Jessie Carter found a gap in the Blueheelers defensive line to dive across and give Hay a 6-0 lead.
With 10 minutes remaining in the clash, Yenda were able to pull themselves back into the game as Neda Amiatu was able to break the line before she passed off for Jordan Payne, who dived over to see the scores locked at 6-all, and that was how it stayed until the final siren.
Up stepped Yenda youngster Jayda Cook, who was able to make a break down the right-hand side of the field and score the match-winning try.
Following the golden point success, Yenda coach Lance Poka was full of praise for Cook.
"She definitely plays well above her age," he said.
"She played in the under 16s final last week and came away with the win, and when she plays, she gives it her all, and we needed it then."
Yenda will head to Wade Park on Saturday to take on Leeton after the Greens side fell to the Black and Whites in a fiery qualifying final.
The Black and Whites were able to make a strong start to the game as Shemeikah Monaghan was able to charge down a Charlie Lamont kick and race away.
Leeton were able to hit back quickly as the dangerous Elli Gill was able to race 60m to score, but a try to Rachel-Rose Priest saw the Black and Whites take a 12-6 lead.
The Greens were able to hit back once more as Makayla Bradshaw scored in the corner, but the Panthers led by two points at the break after a missed conversion.
With six minutes left, Nancy Tale extended that lead further for the Black and Whites before Leeton pulled one back through Scarlett Wallace, but it was too little too late as the Panthers advanced to take on West Wyalong.
