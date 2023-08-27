The MIA Derby exploded into life in the dying stages as Hanwood were able to secure the three points from their clash at home against rivals Leeton United.
The only real action of the first half was yellow cards to Leeton captain Joey Fondacaro and Hanwood's Luca Valensisi as the sides entered the halftime break level at nil-all.
United's Micheal Ciurleo was booked just before the hour-mark, but the game burst into life in the final 10 minutes.
Hanwood were able to break the deadlock in the 81st minute when Will Piva found the back of the net, but that was short-lived as just five minutes later, when United's Adam Raso found the back of the net, and it looked like points would be shared.
RELATED
Chris Zappala had other ideas and restored Hanwood's advantage in the 90th minute, and they held on to take a 2-1 victory.
Hanwood will finish their regular season with a home clash against Cootamundra.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.