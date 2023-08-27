The Leeton Greens will head to Solar Mad Stadium next weekend after coming away with a 10-point win over West Wyalong in Group 20 Reserve Grade Qualifying Final.
It took until 12 minutes in for the deadlock to be broken as Jesse Watson found his way over, but the lead was short-lived as a try and successful conversion saw the Mallee Men take a two-point lead.
The home side were able to take a 10-6 lead into the break, however, after Shayden Freer found his way over in the corner.
While the Greens lost Jonathon Russell to the sin bin for swearing but, it didn't hurt the Leeton side.
They were able to score two quick tries with Russell in the sin bin as Watson scored twice in quick succession to get Leeton out to a 14-point lead with 11 minutes left.
The Mallee Men scored a consolation through Nicholas Prince, but Leeton advanced to the major semi, where they will take on Yenda for a shot into the decider, with a 20-10 victory.
