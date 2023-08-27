A fast start to both halves from DPC Roosters has seen them secure passage to take on the Black and Whites.
The Roosters headed to Leeton looking to do something no other side had managed in 2023 and knock off the Greens at Leeton No 1 Oval.
With 10 minutes gone, Joey Peato was able to make a break down the left side and score the first try of the afternoon.
The Roosters extended their lead with Ben Jeffery able to spot a hole in the Leeton defence and see DPC take a 12-0 lead after 19 minutes.
The Greens were able to answer quickly as Beniel Qereqeretabua barged his way over, and DPC lost Tom Fattore to the sin bin in the process.
Noah Hey found his way over before the left edge for Leeton came alive to see Qereqeretabua over for his second and see the Greens take a 16-12 lead at the break.
The Roosters started the second as they did the first, with Peato racing away for his second before Guy Thompson found his way over for two tries in the opening eight minutes of the second half.
DPC scored another two unanswered tries through Cameron Lyons and Samuel Storey to see their lead get out to 16 points with 18 minutes remaining.
Leeton ended the run with Tyler O'Connell getting over in the corner, but DPC restored their advantage when Jonathon Sila scored in the opposite corner.
The Greens gave themselves a faint hope of a comeback with two quick tries to Shanon Bradbrook and Billy Dickinson, but it was too little too late as the Roosters held on for a 38-30 victory.
DPC coach Ben Jeffery was pleased with the way his side responded to being down at the break.
"Down four points against Leeton in Leeton to grind it back, it was a solid effort," he said.
"We had some troops down, and we managed, and it was a great effort from our entire playing group.
"They haven't been beaten here all year. To be able to do it in the qualifying final is huge for our footy club."
The fitness of Peato, Thompson, Apenisa Driti and Jeffery will be of concern for the club as they prepare to take on the Black and Whites next Sunday.
While they ended up being walking wounded, Jeffery was happy to see his side able to maintain a high completion rate.
"The majority of the time, we were getting to our kicks and making them come out of their own end rather than giving them cheap ball in our end," he said.
"That makes a huge difference.
"The discipline was a lot better today. We probably only gave away five of six penalties, which is pretty standard for a game of footy."
While the Roosters will face the Panthers for the first spot in the grand final at Solar Mad Stadium, Leeton are looking to keep their season alive against Yenda at Wade Park.
