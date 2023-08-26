The Area News
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Four goals from Henry Delves led Griffith to a 15-point win over GGGM at Narrandera Sportsground

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated August 26 2023 - 8:38pm, first published 8:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A fast start and a strong finish guided Griffith to a 15-point win over Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong in the Riverina League qualifying final at Narrandera Sportsground.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.