A fast start and a strong finish guided Griffith to a 15-point win over Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong in the Riverina League qualifying final at Narrandera Sportsground.
The importance of the start was talked about in the lead up to the match and it was the Swans who got off to a flyer as they kicked the opening four goals of the game to head into quarter time with a 22-point lead.
The second term however saw the Lions mount a comeback as they rallied to kick the only four goals of the quarter which had them narrowly ahead going into halftime.
There was a shootout between the two sides in the third term as they wrestled momentum and the lead, however three consecutive goals to the Swans late in the quarter saw them carry a 10-point lead heading into the last change.
Then with the game on the line it was the Swans who made the most of their opportunities late in the day as they kicked two goals to one to run out 12.9 (81) to 9.12 (66) winners over the Lions.
It was an impressive performance from the young Griffith side and coach Greg Dreyer was thrilled with their efforts against such a quality opponent.
"They're the reigning premiers and they've built into their season now," Dreyer said.
"They had a little bit of a slow start and they've come good so that was a huge challenge for us.
"For a lot of our boys that was their first senior final so there was a bit of unknown there but I thought we handled it well and it was pleasing."
The Swans got off to the perfect start with Kahlan Spencer kicking a crafty goal to start the proceedings before Henry Delves delivered back-to-back majors to further Griffith's lead early in the contest.
Dreyer admitted that getting off to a good start had been a major focus heading into the clash and he was pleased his side was able to achieve that in such a massive game.
"We'd talked about our starts," he said.
"I thought we had a slow start against Gullie when they beat us so that's been a bit of a focus but also just controlling the play, competing and matching the inside forward and that's been a big aim as well over the last month or so.
"It came together well today in a good quality game of footy."
Delves was instrumental in setting up the Swans win early and he was one of a number of standout performers for Griffith alongside captain Jack Rowston and key defender Sam Foley.
Dreyer was pleased with Delves' early efforts and noted that he continued to play an important role throughout the remaining three quarters.
"He's a good player Henry," he said.
"He's big and mobile and takes a grab so it's nice to have him back in form and I thought he played very well."
Not everything went Griffith's way though as after a strong start the Swans undid their hard work in the second term allowing the Lions to get back in the contest conceding 4.3 while only recording the two behinds.
Dreyer admitted it was disappointing to have that lapse and said that the major factor was a lack of work rate from his side.
"Well they changed their style which we expected them to do something," he said.
"It was our work rate, I didn't think we manned up well enough and it was about being accountable individually.
"Once we could sort that out and get it to one-on-one so we could have the contested footy and be confident in our rebound and our spread I think that worked well."
Rowston was superb for the Swans in the win as was Rhys Pollock who provided plenty of run all day through the middle.
Big games require your key players to stand up and Dreyer was pleased to see Griffith's best rise to the occasion.
"They were very good," he said.
"There was also Henry and James Toscan was very good, Alex Page was good and Taine Moraschi.
"It was just a good consistent team effort and the class rises I suppose which is what happened today."
Full Time
Griffith 4.2 4.4 10.5 12.9 (81)
GGGM 0.4 4.7 8.7 9.12 (66)
GOALS: Griffith: H.Delves 4, B.Morrissey 2, K.Spencer 2, J.Toscan 1, P.Payne 1, A.Page 1, R.Pollock 1; GGGM: M.Hamblin 3, J.olsson 2, B.Walsh 2, C.Krebser 1, D.Foley 1
BEST: Griffith: J.Rowston, S.Foley, H.Delves, J.Toscan, A.Page, R.Pollock; GGGM: S.Martyn, K.Mahon, M.Hamblin, J.Walsh, B.Walsh, J.Connolly
