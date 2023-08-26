Yoogali SC have maintained their five-point lead at the top of the Capital Premier League table after coming from behind to defeat Canberra Juventus.
The home side was able to strike first in the 14th minute as Nathan Duck put one past Michael DePaoli to hand Juventus a surprise lead.
It was quiet during the middle stage of the first half before the game came to life five minutes before the halftime break.
Mohammad Khanoussi found the back of the net, and Yoogali SC were able to take the lead right before the break as Dom Galluzzo scored.
The points were locked away in the 62nd minute, with Mason Donadel scoring Yoogali SC's third to help them take the three points with a 3-1 win in their penultimate game.
The margin stayed at five points heading into the final weekend after Queanbeyan City 3-0 win at home against Wagga City Wanderers.
It means the minor premiership and promotion will be decided next weekend when Yoogali take on Brindabella Blues, while the Queanbeyan City side will play a double header against Canberra Juventus and the Wanderers.
Meanwhile, in the under-23s, Yoogali SC was able to rebound after two straight defeats to take a 4-0 win over Juventus.
Josh Keenan got the scoring underway in the 14th minute, and just three minutes later, Kaide Castle doubled the advantage.
Luke Santolin found the back of the net before halftime to make it 3-0 before Jake Fattore wrapped up the three points with a goal nine minutes after the break.
