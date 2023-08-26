The Black and Whites stayed alive in the Group 20 Reserve Grade competition following a topsy-turvy clash with TLU Sharks.
After just five minutes, it was the Panthers who were able to make a strong start as Ronald Bamblett was able to barge his way over the line.
The Black and Whites side were looking to run away with the game early as Kelvin Simpson found his way over before the Sharks made the most of a mistake as Cameron Clarke found his way over.
The Panthers re-established their advantage when Joseph Tolhurst found his way over, but TLU struck back right before halftime as Sinelle Thorpe got over.
It wasn't the best start to the second half for the Black and Whites as the Sharks were able to take the lead with quick tries to Lincon Kirby and Ethan Williams in the eight minutes after the halftime break for a 22-18 lead.
The lead changed hands multiple times in the later stages of the second half, starting with a try to Sione Tulahe just three minutes after the Sharks took the lead.
TLU was able to retake the lead with 11 minutes to go when Thorpe was able to get on the end of a grubber from Williams to give their side a four-point lead.
Just as the Sharks looked to have kept their season alive, with five minutes left in the second half, Richie Bamblett created a hole in the TLU defence and ran straight through to level the score up at 28-all.
The Black and Whites struck just three minutes into the extra time period when Dennis Kelly crashed over, and they held on to take a 34-28 win.
