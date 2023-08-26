It took until the end of extra time to work out who was staying alive after the first grade elimination final between West Wyalong and Yenda at Ron Crowe Oval.
It was a strong start to the game for the visiting Blueheelers as they were able to open the scoring after just four minutes when Jyden Smith found his way over.
The lead was short-lived as a cross-field kick from Bobby Jones saw Myles Harland was able to climb highest and score in the corner to see the scores locked at 4-all.
The Blueheelers were their own worst enemies and allowed the Mallee Men too much possession, and they were eventually able to make the most of it as Tom Connors got over.
Yenda was eventually able to get some possession and tries to Joe Rovere and Jacob Busnello five minutes before the break saw them take a 14-10 lead into the break.
Just minutes after the resumption of play, the Mallee Men hit back once more, this time through Michael Uiva, before the game turned into a slog.
With 11 minutes to go, Samuel Burley gave his side the chance to close out an upset, but with just two minutes remaining, Logan Collins scored to level the sides up once more and sent the game into extra time.
Yenda pilled on the pressure in the opening half of extra time and was able to get over after Isaiah Little-Buerckner chipped over, it was gathered by Henry Taylor, who drew the final defender and passed off to send Little-Buerckner through under the post.
It was a nervy finish for the Yenda side as they gave the Mallee Men field position, the home side was unable to make the most of it for the Blueheelers to hold on for a 26-20 victory.
Yenda coach James Dole admitted that his side were their own worst enemies.
"We certainly did that the long way," he said.
"I thought we had it won there for a bit, and our discipline failed big time. Very happy to get over the line and really happy to go into next week. It's September footy, which is what we talked about at the start of the year."
Tom Sellars was one of Yenda's best, and Dole said the impact he, Sosaia Langi, Todd Granger and Trey Woodland have on the team is clear to see.
"The confidence goes through the roof, and we wouldn't have been able to do it without them," he said.
