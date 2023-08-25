The devastating Varroa mite has been detected further in the Riverina just a day after it was announced the pest had been detected in the region for the first time.
An infestation of the mite was picked up at Nericon, just north of Griffith, on Friday, the Department of Primary Industries announced late that day.
It comes 24 hours after it was revealed a biosecurity emergency order was to be put in place after a detection at Euroley, near Leeton, and Euston in the Sunraysia region on the state's western southern border with Victoria.
Chief plant protection officer with NSW DPI, Shane Hetherington, said the varroa mite was discovered in hives recently moved from the Kempsey region and confirmed by an entomologist on the ground.
"This infestation, near Griffith, is just north west of the Euroley infestation discovered [on Thursday], and I really have to commend the speed at which ground crews are working to understand where this destructive mite has spread," he said on Friday.
"The new detection at Nericon has clear links to the Kempsey Emergency Eradication Zone area which we've been able to track through the movement declaration process, again showing the importance of compliance in the movement of hives process."
Further emergency eradication and surveillance zone will be established around the Nericon site according to new biosecurity emergency orders issued.
All honeybee hives in 10-kilometre red zones established by the DPI will be euthanised, while managed and feral honeybees in a further 25km surveillance zone will be monitored and inspected by officials to limit the incursion.
This detection, along with five newly-identified sites around Kempsey, brings the number of infested premises in NSW to 221.
The department and Dr Hetherington have urged the industry to remain patient as they gather further surveillance data over the weekend as a result of the new Riverina detection.
"We are continuing our work on Kempsey surveillance, at the same time as tracing and containing any of the other movements out of the area," Dr Hetherington said.
"DPI is working with the local industry to identify potential solutions to get hives off almond orchards and onto other crops."
Hive locations and alcohol wash results must be reported, the DPI reminded apiarists, by filling out forms on at dpi.nsw.gov.au or by calling the Varroa emergency response hotline on 1800 084 881.
