Despite some strong opposition from the political sphere over the federal government's decision to delay the Murray-Darling-Basin Plan, Griffith irrigator John Bonetti is pleased about the move.
Mr Bonetti said he was one of several individuals with stakes in water who agreed delaying the plan would be the best option, during the Australian Productivity Commission's visit to Griffith in July.
"At that meeting, we decided to kick it down the road. It's unworkable to introduce it the way it is and we need a major rethink of the whole thing," Mr Bonetti said.
Citing a 450 gigalitre recovery as staggering, he believes hasty decisions will only create further turmoil.
"The 450 recovery is nearly half of Burrinjuck Dam for crying out loud," he said.
"Who's going to provide food for the nation during a drought if there's no irrigation? The sooner these people realise it's unachievable, the sooner we will get to a stage where we might actually resolve it."
He hopes the extra time will allow for a serious rethink.
"If everything continues the way it is now, it'll be impossible to introduce. The government needs to bite it's pride and just say it's not achievable, so let's have a different strategy.
"They won't build dams anymore. They could have built three or four dams the size of Burrinjuck and that would have drought-proofed the inland of Australia. But none of them will do it because they haven't got the money and there's too many obstacles," Mr Bonetti said.
Meanwhile, the NSW Irrigators' Council (NSWIC) says the government's announcement has sent shockwaves through Basin communities.
"Basin communities have engaged with Government in good faith and have provided countless alternatives to delivering additional environmental outcomes of the Basin Plan that do not require further buybacks," NSW IC acting CEO Christine Freak said.
"It is critical that this additional time is used to genuinely explore alternative pathways, working with Basin communities to target key degradation drivers, and not simply resort to buybacks."
According to NSWIC, a recent Victorian Government report found buying back Basin Plan shortfalls would result in over $850 million in forgone production per year, with an extra 17,500 hectares of high-value horticulture being dried off.
NSWIC has now written to the state government urging for stronger action to protect against the threat of buybacks.
"We welcome NSW government's words around opposing buybacks however we urgently need them to show exactly how they plan to do this. It is not enough to simply say buybacks are a matter for the Commonwealth," Ms Freak said.
She is also concerned by Victoria's absence from the matter.
"Basin water policy has a delicate history of bipartisanship and state co-operation, and it should be concerning for all that that's slipping away," Ms Freak said.
