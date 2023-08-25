Former Yenda RSL president, the late Alan Wakley, received Rotary's highest honour, The Paul Harris Fellowship, on Thursday night.
It's the first time the award has been given to a non-member of the Yenda Rotary.
In addition, Mr Wakley also received his RSL citations during a special presentation at the Yenda Diggers Club, with his family accepting on his behalf.
Mr Wakley, who sadly passed away on Anzac Day this year, was remembered fondly on the night as an invaluable contributor to the Yenda and district community.
RSL member and co-organiser of the event, Neville Twigg, called the tribute more than fitting.
"After Anzac Day last year I remember him saying he wanted to retire from his position and I felt almost immediately it was important he receive recognition for the things he had done," Mr Twigg said.
"The other RSL members agreed while also wanting to recognise the efforts of his wife, Edna.
"I decided it would be good to get his citations, but I wasn't sure if we would get them in time. I also approached the Rotary about giving him an award because after doing some research, it seemed to me he was deserving of both.
"So, in addition, he was awarded the Paul Harris Fellowship - the highest award we can give in Yenda."
Mr Twigg said it was unfortunate Mr Wakley wasn't able to receive the honours himself.
"He was a great club patron and an unsung hero in many respects, very humble but achieved so much.
"He had two life memberships - one with the Yenda Diggers Club and the other with the Genealogy Society for which his wife was also a life member. She was an immense support to him over the years.
"I think there's a lesson to be said that we should recognise people who do great things early."
Griffith RSL president, Michael Borg, presented Mr Wakley's citations to Mr Wakley's son, Shane Wakley, while Yenda Rotary president, Nayce Dalton, handed over the Paul Harris Fellowship on the night.
