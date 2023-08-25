The Area News
Former Yenda RSL president Alan Wakley awarded, remembered at Yenda Diggers Club

By Allan Wilson
August 25 2023 - 2:00pm
Pictured on the night of the award presentations are Yenda Rotary president Nayce Dalton, Griffith RSL president Michael Borg, Edna Wakley, Sera Wakley - Caqusau and Shane Wakley. Picture supplied
Former Yenda RSL president, the late Alan Wakley, received Rotary's highest honour, The Paul Harris Fellowship, on Thursday night.

