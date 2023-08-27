Woman jailed after intimidating victim with car

A Griffith woman who chased and rammed another car with her own has been sentenced to eight months jail to be served in the community.
Kahlia Penrith, 30, was charged with stalk or intimidate intending to cause fear and intentionally or recklessly damaging property.
Penrith, who had entered pleas of guilty to both charges, was sentenced in Griffith Local Court on August 23.
According to documents tendered to court, the victim was returning a witness to Penrith's address on March 23. The victim is the ex-partner of the witness, who was Penrith's current partner at the time.
At 12.40pm the victim saw Penrith's car in the driveway and to avoid a confrontation, told the witness she was not going to drop him off out the front of the house.
As the victim stopped at a give way sign at the intersection of North Grove Drive and Wyangan Avenue, she looked in her rear view mirror and saw Penrith's car approaching from behind.
Penrith hit the victim's car pushing it forward.
The victim drove off, did a u-turn and drove along North Grove Drive with Penrith following in her car.
Penrith rammed the victim's car, and the witness moved from the passenger seat to protect a child in the back seat.
The victim began driving towards the police station at speed to try and escape, with Penrith following behind also at speed and at some point ramming the victim's car a third time.
The victim parked in the police parking area outside the station and ran inside to seek help.
Police officers came out of the station and saw the witness attempting to recover his phone from Penrith who had grabbed the witness's phone.
Officers separated everyone and were approached by a passer-by who informed them he saw Penrith arrive from the parking area of a nearby hotel.
Police saw minor damage to Penrith's car and when they looked at the victim's car they could see an outline of Penrith's registration plate on the back bumper.
READ MORE
Penrith's legal representative Olivia Harris told the court her client had no history of criminal behaviour and had plead guilty at an early opportunity.
Ms Harris conceded the aggravating features of the offence including using a car to intimidate someone else and that there was a child in the victim's car.
She said Penrith was in a "toxic love triangle" and believed the witness was carrying on with a previous relationship.
Ms Harris told the court the offence was approaching the threshold for jail term.
She argued less weight should be given to sentencing principles of deterrence as fewer women killed men in domestic offences.
Magistrate Trevor Khan wasn't swayed that deterrence should be given less weight in sentencing.
"I am not in any way compelled that the position of women should be differentiated from men in these circumstances," Mr Khan said.
"People cannot do this. People cannot use a motor vehicle to terrify another of the public."
Mr Khan pointed out that Penrith was aiming to terrify another woman, not her partner.
"This is a senseless course of conduct, I accept that you found yourself in a toxic relationship which played a significant part in what you did," he said.
Mr Khan said when relationships broke down people would strike out at others with potentially fatal results.
He said Penrith was lucky to be charged with stalk/intimidate as her actions could have led to the victim's car leaving the road and colliding with something else with potentially tragic consequences.
Mr Khan acknowledged Penrith's plea of guilty but said a term of imprisonment was the only alternative.
Penrith was sentenced to eight months jail to be served in the community on an intensive corrections order for the charge of stalk/intimidate.
For recklessly damaging property, Penrith will serve an eight month supervised community corrections order.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.