Kahlia Penrith to serve eight intensive corrections order after being sentenced on two charges

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 27 2023 - 1:12pm, first published 12:00pm
Woman jailed after intimidating victim with car
A Griffith woman who chased and rammed another car with her own has been sentenced to eight months jail to be served in the community.

