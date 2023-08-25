A contingent of politicians, management and staff came together to celebrate the official opening of the Griffith Cancer Care Centre on August 24.
Although the centre saw its first patients on June 8, the state-of-the-art facility was yet to be formerly unveiled to those who played a major role in seeing it come to fruition.
One of the first patients to step through the doors in June was resident Annette Porter, who spoke of her experience utilising the facility for the first time, highlighting the value of not having to travel far to receive treatment.
"The establishment of this centre has meant I travel three minutes instead of three hours or more to another regional centre to receive treatment. It has meant I can sleep in my own bed, cook my own meals and more important than anything, be around my friends and family," Ms Porter said.
"The clinicians involved were incredible - I can't highlight them enough. Myself and many others who both use and will use this facility going forward are so grateful. Thank you, thank you, thank you," Ms Porter said.
It's believed some 300 patients per year will attend the facility, with predictions that figure will rise yearly.
Griffith city mayor, Doug Curran, said it highlights Griffith's status as a regional centre.
"This state-of-the-art facility is fantastic for the 80,000 people who are in Griffith and the wider catchment, and makes strides to put us as a leader in the Riverina," he said.
"We now have a community who will be banding together to lobby for funding to create accommodation outlets for those travelling from a distance to use the centre."
