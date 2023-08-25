The Area News
MPs, Griffith City councillors, staff and others officially unveil Griffith Cancer Care Centre

By Allan Wilson
Updated August 25 2023 - 10:11pm, first published 11:00am
Cancer care associates cheif operating officer Damien Williams, patient Annette Porter, Farrer MP Sussan Ley and cancer care association CEO Dr Tony Noun. Picture courtesy Rocco Pirrottina
A contingent of politicians, management and staff came together to celebrate the official opening of the Griffith Cancer Care Centre on August 24.

