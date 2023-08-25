If you've ever heard the bells of St Alban's Cathedral ringing out across Griffith and wondered how it works - you're in luck.
The team of bellringers, who control six bells which weigh between 150 and 450 kilos are looking for new members.
The bells are located in the very top of the tower with the ringing chamber two levels below them.
For centuries church bells have sounded, calling people to worship, in celebration of special occasions, in remembrance and to mark special events.
In the very early days, the bells were chimed to make a sound but the ringers had little control over the order in which the bells sounded and therefore the music they played.
The origins of what we call change ringing lie in the 16th century when church bells began to be hung with a full wheel enabling the bell to swing in a full circle and back again.
This gave ringers control of their bell, which allowed sets of bells (rings) to be rung in a continuously changing defined sequence known as a 'method'.
Bellringing is a team activity that stimulates the brain and helps keep you fit... it also makes a glorious sound!
Many consider ringing to be their contribution to church life, others do it for the pure pleasure it brings.
Bellringing does not require great physical strength, nor do you need any knowledge of music or mathematics.
It's all about rhythm, memory and concentration. Many people find ringing quite addictive and it is common to find older ringers who started ringing when they were in their teens and have never grown tired of it. There are currently around 500 members who ring at more than 65 bell towers throughout Australia and New Zealand.
Bellringers get some intensive practise from the start with one-on-one lessons so they can develop their technique to ring a bell 'to the balance'. Then there's change ringing and how far you advance depends mainly on opportunity and enthusiasm, but the feeling of achievement and fun starts from the beginning.
It is a commitment to a team and the regular Sunday morning ringing from 9am to 9.30am plus special occasions such as weddings. Practise is on Thursdays from 6pm to 7pm.
Griffith's Doug McWilliam is the tower captain and you can text him on 0409 469 607 to learn more.
