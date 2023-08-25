The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Things to Do

Italian tastes take centre stage in city

By The Area News
August 25 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rhythm of Ireland leads Giselle O'Meara and Kevin Goble. Photo contributed
Rhythm of Ireland leads Giselle O'Meara and Kevin Goble. Photo contributed

RHYTHMS OF IRELAND

National tour comes to a close in Griffith

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.