The flavours, sights and sounds of Italy have been in focus all week with events held across the city, on Saturday the Yoogali Club hosts judging of the city's famed salami festival before a sold out gala lunch on Sunday. On Friday Limone hosts Musica Dal Vivo from 5.30pm, while on Saturday Zecca Handmade Italian will host live pasta making from 11am to midday. Also on Saturday is the Sidewalk Sale on Banna Avenue starting from kicking off at 9am on Saturday. Many other events can be found online at atasteofitalygriffith.com.au.