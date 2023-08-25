National tour comes to a close in Griffith
Direct from Dublin on a national tour, and with acclaimed choreographer Michael Donnelan, the Rhythms of Ireland melds traditional and contemporary dancing. Doors open at 7.30pm on Saturday, August 25 at Griffith Regional Theatre.
New players welcome at Henderson Oval
Croquet games start from 10.30am at the Henderson Oval croquet fields every Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. New players are welcome. More details at croquetgriffith@gmail.com
Events celebrating Italian culture finishes on August 27
The flavours, sights and sounds of Italy have been in focus all week with events held across the city, on Saturday the Yoogali Club hosts judging of the city's famed salami festival before a sold out gala lunch on Sunday. On Friday Limone hosts Musica Dal Vivo from 5.30pm, while on Saturday Zecca Handmade Italian will host live pasta making from 11am to midday. Also on Saturday is the Sidewalk Sale on Banna Avenue starting from kicking off at 9am on Saturday. Many other events can be found online at atasteofitalygriffith.com.au.
Weekend nightlife around the city
The Madcoats take the stage at Griffith Leagues Club from 8pm on Saturday. At the Griffith Exies Club you can catch Gedupndans at 7.30pm, Saturday. DJs Ciri and Rossi will be spinning tunes for the Area Hotel's White Party on Saturday night.
Fresh food, crafts, plants, bric-a-brac and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until noon at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, cakes, homemade items, jewellery, plants, plus fresh coffee and bacon and egg rolls. Entry by gold coin donation.
Your guide to what's on
Got an event coming up and want to help get the word out? Email editor@areanews.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.