Murrumbidgee Regional High School (MRHS) will begin the first day of term one next year separated.
NSW education minister Prue Car delivered the announcement this week which NSW teachers federation organiser for rural and remote schools, Brett Bertalli, has welcomed.
"Having two new schools at the beginning of 2024 makes sense," Mr Bertalli said.
"The NESA numbers have been provided so there shouldn't be much impact on students going from year 11 into year 12."
But with 24 staff vacancies across the two sites, he says the issue will be resuming independently with shortages.
"Before the two schools were merged, there were difficulties attracting staff. That hasn't changed - in fact it's gotten worse. Cost of living pressures, lack of incentives and a non-competitive salary for teachers is causing that problem," Mr Bertalli said.
"The difficulties will be worse still because of the proportions of the cohort of students at each school. Minister Car has acknowledged we need to review incentives for Griffith and that needs to happen as quickly as possible because the two schools can not succeed without teachers.
"Overall, I think the consultation process was a good one, and certainly far better than what was offered at the time the schools were merged," Mr Bertalli said.
Ms Car has promised no student will miss out on any subject offerings, with both schools maintaining access to the full breadth of the curriculum, and that no staff will lose their jobs or be forced elsewhere.
Each school will have a dedicated principal who will report to the network's director of educational leadership.
For 2024, there will be no change to school uniforms, with new P&Cs to be established.
The community will also be involved in determining the names of both schools. Next year they will provisionally be known as Murrumbidgee Regional High School - Wade and Murrumbidgee Regional High - Griffith, to align with the new NESA numbers.
A cross-school co-ordinator position will ensure student outcomes are not impacted, including those year 11 and 12 students who may need to study HSC subjects across sites.
This position will be reviewed at the time of the expiry of the next staffing agreement, expected in 2028.
"We have listened to the concerns of the local community and are committed to continuing to work with them through this next phase," Ms Car said.
"We need to put students at the heart of the demerger and ensure no child misses out on any support program or part of the curriculum currently on offer."
Member for Murray, Helen Dalton, believes the Minns government is acting in the best interests of students and the community on the issue.
"This plan puts the kids first and when it comes to education, that's the way it should be," she said.
