Politicians and industry heads have raised fears over repercussions from the federal government's decision to extend the Murray-Darling Basin Plan.
The government will compensate communities affected by water buybacks with a new agreement reached between the Commonwealth and the states, with the exception of Victoria which has so far not put pen to paper.
States will have until the end of 2026 to deliver their 605 gigalitres of water-saving infrastructure projects and the end of 2027 to recover 450GL of environmental water.
Member for Murray, Helen Dalton, is appealing to the NSW government to rule out any buybacks by the Commonwealth and to back her Water Transfer Amendment Bill.
"The federal government's plan has failed and they need to leave NSW water alone once and for all," Mrs Dalton said.
"Chris Minns must intervene before the federal government destroys our Southern Basin communities and rural and regional industries. 86 per cent of all recovered water has already come from the southern basin, and it's high time the premier says enough is enough."
Ms Jackson has defended the commonwealth's decision but maintains the state government's position to buybacks has not changed.
"The agreement reached with the Australian Government provides a pathway for this work to happen by providing NSW with more time, more resources and a better chance of delivering the Murray-Darling Basin Plan in full for the community," Ms Jackson said.
"We want to see the Australian Government prioritise investment in recovering water through other means. We have been proactive in scoping these options and putting them in front of the Commonwealth for consideration."
Farrer MP Sussan Ley was critical of Ms Jacksons remarks and the extension, calling it a 'smoke and mirrors cover for full-scale water buybacks that will hurt rural communities.'
"What's controversial about this announcement is the 450 gigalitres of water," Ms Ley said.
"Rose Jackson has no idea what really goes on. She has no understanding of water. Her remarks are an insult to communities affected," Ms Ley said.
"The reason the previous government took the time that it did was to consult with communities that were going to lose water.
"Helen Dalton MP boasts about the influence she has with premier (Chris) Minns - now is the time to use it."
National farmers' federation president, Fiona Simson, said she is dismayed by the Government's decision to extend the plan.
"Just a few short weeks ago the Government sought and received over 100 submissions from stakeholders, outlining innovative and smart solutions to deliver without the need for buybacks," she said.
"Federal Water Minister Tanya Plibersek has admitted these are yet to be fully considered. To fire the starting gun on harmful buybacks while sitting on an unread stack of alternatives beggars belief."
