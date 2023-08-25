The Area News
Home/News/Latest News
Have Your Say

PM's holiday idea a 'throwaway', Griffith at risk of getting 'dudded'

August 25 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LETTERS: PM's holiday idea a 'throwaway', Griffith at risk of getting 'dudded'
LETTERS: PM's holiday idea a 'throwaway', Griffith at risk of getting 'dudded'

PUBLIC HOLIDAY FOR MATILDAS ANOTHER 'THROWAWAY IDEA'

In reference to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's latest give away thought bubble, 'a holiday to celebrate the Matildas' achievements". This wonderful team of true blue Aussies giving it their very best effort really 'don't need' this kind of appraisal, they being very much aware that the Aussie people have already shown their pride and their gratitude by either attending the matches or watching them on TV.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.