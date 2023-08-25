LETTERS: PM's holiday idea a 'throwaway', Griffith at risk of getting 'dudded'

In reference to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's latest give away thought bubble, 'a holiday to celebrate the Matildas' achievements". This wonderful team of true blue Aussies giving it their very best effort really 'don't need' this kind of appraisal, they being very much aware that the Aussie people have already shown their pride and their gratitude by either attending the matches or watching them on TV.
If this holiday is 'the new thing' then all other past achievers in whatever field they have shone will also feel they too should be rewarded. As the saying goes 'what's good for the goose is also good for the gander'.
Loosely handing out taxpayers' money at random as to pretend to be doing something amazing is something this present government has a habit of displaying. The people would prefer the decrease in their electricity bills and cost of living as a better way of showing responsible leadership.
They voted this Labor government in on trust, a trust only to be seeing as taken for granted as though it were not of any consequence one way or another.
By allowing this Labor team another chance to run the show the people overlooked that the fact mistakes it made when governing weren't going to change. They forgot the saying 'once bitten, twice shy'. This latest error now has come back to haunt them.
Many have lost their homes and employment whilst members of this government keep theirs, 'a change on government is not as good as a holiday'. Our nation was once the envy of the world being seen as having its act together, grounded and secure in traditional values of decency, honesty and those things were of 'good report'.
Time to salvage these things we have lost instead of now being seen and considered as 'gluttons for punishment self-inflicted for want of trust or proper propriety".
It's interesting to see the NSW Teachers Federation being dudded by the Minns Government.
At the recent state election federation members were seen enthusiastically handing out Labor Party How to Vote cards in the belief that the Labor Party would stick to its election promise to make NSW teachers the best paid teachers in Australia.
Well, so much for that!
The people of Griffith know what that feels like to be dudded when it comes to governments sticking to commitments such as Adrian Piccoli's assurances as Minister that a merged, big, public high school in Griffith would lead to all kinds of wonderful outcomes. A greater number of HSC subjects to choose from! Significantly improved student outcomes! The building of a gymnasium at Griffith HS and/or Wade HS!
The Teachers Federation now know how much regard the new government has for it as an effective organisation.
Griffith's teachers do not get the huge bonuses that nearby schools do and neither the Perrottet nor Minns governments have adjusted the much-valued and sought-after transfer points for Griffith teachers.
The latest suggestion is once demerged, an 'overarching executive link' be put in place. What is it?
Well, it's possibly an 'executive principal' put in place to supervise the two new principals of Griffith and Wade High Schools.
As a newly appointed principal, either an experienced one or one new to the job, the last thing I would want (with 11 years' experience as a principal and over 40 years in teaching) is some 'overarching executive link' looking over my shoulder.
What happens when you handle a parental complaint in a way that the 'overarching' principal thinks is wrong or mismanaged? What self-respecting principal would tolerate this?
What kind of applicants do you think the two high schools' principals will attract if they think they are going to be constantly critiqued by an 'overarching executive'?
Prepare to be dudded again, Griffith.
Email to letters@areanews.com.au, or post it to PO Box 1004, Griffith, NSW, 2680. All letters must be accompanied by a name (for publication) and address (not for publication). Or use the form below...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.