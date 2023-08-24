The urbanite's guide to living in regional Australia

There's so much to consider when mapping out your move to country Australia. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Are you a chronic city dweller that's considering a much-needed tree change?



Whether you've moved for work, have retired and want a change of pace, or are looking to move closer to family living out in regional city centres, there's so much to consider when mapping out your move to country Australia.



There are also many benefits to living in a less populated area, including less crowds, less traffic, less stress and a more relaxed way of life. Life in a regional area can be idyllic, tranquil and relaxing.



And whilst there may be a period of adjustment, in time you'll get used to your new surroundings and come to love the lifestyle that accompanies living out in the sticks.



That being said, moving to the country can also come with a significant shock to your system if you're not prepared.



So how do you set yourself up for success when living in regional Australia after decades of city life?



That's precisely the question we're looking to answer today, so read on for our urbanite's guide to living in regional Australia.



Buy Yourself A Car

If you don't have one already, the first thing you should consider doing is buying yourself your own car.



You may want to consider taking out a car loan or even just buying a car outright prior to making your move into regional areas, as it's highly likely that you'll be relying on your car to get you around above all other modes of transport.

Public transport in regional towns or cities can leave much to be desired, and you don't want to rely on the bus to do your shopping or run errands.



The last thing you want is to be waiting at a bus stop on the side of a regional highway with all your shopping bags in hand.



And if you're concerned about your carbon footprint or the cost of fuel, then why not consider investing in an electric or hybrid vehicle to get around?



That way, you can save money and the environment with every single trip.

Look For A Local Job

Another concern that many may have when moving to regional cities is whether there'll be enough employment opportunities for them in their new setting.



And contrary to popular belief, there are usually plenty of jobs on offer for those looking to make the shift to country life - especially if you have a particular trade or professional skills to offer.

Regional cities and towns often cry out for skilled professionals to fill vacancies.



If you're working an in-demand job, you should be able to easily find work in a regional location. Lawyers, doctors, nurses, teachers, and other professionals are very in demand.



If you do have any of these skills to offer, you should be able to find work and perhaps even demand a better rate of pay than you'd find in the city.

If you work outside of the healthcare, education, or other in-demand industries, then you have the alternate option to find work online and maintain your career remotely.



Whilst working from home may make it a little more difficult to integrate into your new settings than finding local work, you can still maintain your lifestyle by keeping your nine-to-five as a remote worker.



Just make sure that your current employer (or any shortlisted future employers) are happy with this arrangement before planning your big move.

To Buy Or To Rent?

Another positive aspect of moving to regional Australia is that house prices are more affordable when compared to city living.



For instance, a three or four-bedroom house in a sought-after suburb in the city can easily be valued at over a million dollars.



In comparison, a regional town or property can be several hundred thousand dollars cheaper.



And if you're selling up to buy in Geelong or another larger regional city, you should be able to buy a great house in a good suburb and still live comfortably with your mortgage.

The same applies if you're looking to rent as well.



As regional landlords have smaller mortgages when compared to major cities, the rental prices are lower in regional city centres and townships.



And lower rental prices mean that your money goes further in a regional town.

So should you buy or rent when making your move to a regional township or city centre? Well, it depends on how long you'll be looking to stay in your new surroundings.



If you're renting, you have full flexibility to break your lease early if the country lifestyle isn't for you.



By contrast, if you're enjoying your new life and schedule and are looking to make the change permanent, then buying property can help ensure that your money works for you, as your monthly mortgage repayments can help build your own equity.

Get Involved With Your New Community

One criticism of city living is that it can be quite isolating. Most people don't have a connection to their local community apart from their immediate family and close friends.



In short, city living can often feel like being in a crowded room with absolutely nobody to talk to.

Comparatively, regional areas are more likely to have tighter-knit communities, often centred around sports clubs like footy or lawn bowling clubs.



When you move to a regional location, you'll have the opportunity to forge close connections with your neighbours and your wider local community as well.



And better involvement in your local community has many benefits, including improved wellbeing and more people in your support network during difficult times.

The best way to embrace your new regional community is to simply get involved.



Scour the notice boards at your local cafe, post office, and grocery stores for fliers outlining community groups or events.



From here, simply look for social enrichment opportunities that align with your own personal interests.



Is there a community veggie patch that needs tending to?



Does your local soccer team need a volunteer coach?



Is there a farmer's market or crafts market where you can sell your wares?



Taking these opportunities can help you feel like part of the locals in next to no time at all.

Be Mindful Of Smaller Class Sizes In Regional Schools

One other aspect of country living that families in particular should keep in mind is that regional schools are more likely to have smaller class sizes than schools in the big city.



Naturally, a smaller class size means that your children's teachers can provide them with more individual attention, which can then result in an improved education experience overall.

That being said, smaller class sizes may also prove difficult for some kids - especially those who are accustomed to the hustle and bustle of city life.



And other children may feel pressured to make friends if there are less potential friend groups to choose from.



So be sure to communicate with your children all throughout this moving process to make sure that they feel as comfortable in their new surroundings as you do.

Enjoy The Natural World

Last but certainly not least, one of the greatest benefits of living in regional Australia is simply being able to enjoy the bush at your own pace and within your own schedule.



When you live in the country, you don't need to worry about taking advantage of your long weekends to plan a micro getaway to relax and unwind.



You can simply just step out into your backyard to arrive somewhere you wouldn't mind getting lost.

If you enjoy the great outdoors and activities like hiking, camping, hunting or fishing, then a move to the countryside could be just what you need to live your best life in a variety of ways.



Just imagine being able to get out into the bush in just five minutes flat, or perhaps even to the beach just as fast - with your boat trailer attached and the fishing gear all packed.



If this appeals to you, then chances are you'll find plenty to love about living in the country and soaking up all the natural attractions that your new home has to offer.



As we've mentioned, living in a regional location has many benefits, including cheaper housing, better job prospects and close-knit communities.



Your kids will also benefit from attending smaller regional schools, and having easy access to the great Australian countryside whenever they may want to go exploring.



And so long as you've considered all the tips we've outlined above, there's no reason why your tree change can't be as smooth and seamless as you want it to be.

