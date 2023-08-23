Yenda Blueheelers will head to Ron Crowe Oval on Saturday looking to prove they aren't just making up the numbers.
The Yenda coach James Dole was happy that his side was able to prove last weekend that they deserved to have third place.
"That was the narrative that we wanted to set," he said.
"No one wants to be the side that limps into finals off a technicality.
"We went there with there with the goal of ensuring that it wasn't in the conversation any more."
At the start of the season, Dole set the target of helping Yenda make a return to finals for the first time since 2018, and he was happy to make that a reality.
"There was probably a fair chunk of the season there where it didn't look too promising," he said.
"It is a massive wrap on the core group of boys who were there all season and just kept believing and ripping in.
"Making sure getting the games we should have won and just keeping that momentum rolling as we were getting the senior boys back.
"The wins against Lakes and Yanco weren't pretty, but we were able to get the job done, and that kept us in the fight."
The return of senior players in recent weeks has provided the boost that the Yenda side needed.
"Having Tom (Sellars), Shorne (Ngu), Todd (Granger) and even Sosia Langi coming back as well really helped," he said.
"He was pretty crucial for us last week so it's good to have the boys coming back at the right time of year."
After a strong defensive showing from the Blueheelers against Hay last weekend, Dole is hoping to see a similar effort against West Wyalong in the elimination final.
"Our defence has been up and down all year, and West Wyalong, it's no secret, they have a lot of points in them if you don't shut them down," he said.
"We need to get into that arm wrestle like we did with them last time but make sure that after the first 20-25 minutes, we can keep our defence like it was against Hay.
"I've told the boys all through the year that going over to Wyalong, no matter how the teams are going through the season, going over there and getting the win is always the toughest task."
The Mallee Men do have the form over the Blueheelers this season, picking up wins in their two previous encounters, but Yenda will be hoping to reverse their fortunes and keep their season alive.
Meanwhile. the Qualifying Final in Leeton will see the Greens playing host to DPC Roosters, with both sides having taken wins against each other this season.
