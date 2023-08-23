While there will never be a derby with not a lot riding on it, this weekend's clash between Hanwood and Leeton United will be as close as it comes.
Both sides have already locked away their positions in finals, with Hanwood firmly in first while United will not finish higher than third.
Hanwood coach Jason Bertacco feels there is still plenty that can be learned from this weekend's game.
"Top four is pretty decided. We know that we will be playing Lake (Albert), and Tolland will take on Leeton," he said.
"I guess it starts the finals series early in a way because we get to look at each other, and I think both teams will be keen for that.
"Every time you get to play a derby, there is a bit of feeling in it. This will be no different. We are back at home, which is exciting in itself. We are keen and can't wait for the game."
While Hanwood was able to take the first derby of the season in Leeton, Bertacco knows that Leeton has improved since that first meeting.
"They are going to be very mobile and very quick," he said.
"All the talk when we play the other teams is how good Leeton are.
"We get to see it for ourselves now, and they recruited before June 30, so it is a completely different team to when we played them last time. We get to see it in full flight and put ourselves up against it."
While Hanwood got away from their clash with Tumut without any injury, they may be missing some of the first graders away this weekend.
The clash at Hanwood Oval will kick off at 3.20pm.
