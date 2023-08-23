With two rounds remaining in the Capital Premier League season, Yoogali SC will head to Canberra this weekend, knowing the three points are a necessity.
Heading into the penultimate round, the Griffith-based side currently side five points ahead of Queanbeyan City, but with City having a game in hand, Yoogali SC needs to ensure they are able to maintain the gap.
Their away form in recent weeks hasn't matched the high standards from the middle stages of the season, as they are without a win in their last four trips away from Solar Mad Stadium.
The task won't be made any easier with Isaac Donadel set to miss the clash after being sent off in the Riverina Derby last weekend.
Yoogali does have a good record against this week's opponents in Canberra Juventus, scoring nine goals in the two previous meetings while conceding none.
Queanbeyan will welcome Wagga City Wanderers to High Street with Yoogali hoping their rivals can do them a favour.
