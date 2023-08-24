The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Mayor welcomes Transport for NSW bus service overhaul

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated August 24 2023 - 1:39pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An improved bus route network will commence from September 18, offering 30 per cent more services comprising of 77 extra runs per week. Picture by Allan Wilson
An improved bus route network will commence from September 18, offering 30 per cent more services comprising of 77 extra runs per week. Picture by Allan Wilson

Griffith City mayor, Doug Curran, has welcomed the announcement of new bus services and restructured timetables for the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.