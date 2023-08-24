Griffith City mayor, Doug Curran, has welcomed the announcement of new bus services and restructured timetables for the city.
An improved network will get underway from September 18 offering 30 per cent more services comprising of 77 extra runs per week.
They include simpler and more regular timetables, new services on Sundays as well as public holidays and new services to suburbs like Beelbangra, Hanwood and Collina.
A new bus route linking south Griffith and Pioneer directly to the Griffith hospital precinct will also be offered, as well as connections to the Griffith Regional Sports Centre and Griffith Exies Sports Club.
In addition, there will be extra middle-of-day weekday services to Yenda, Beelbangera, Yoogali, Bilbul, Hanwood and Darlington Point, as well as new school holiday services to Darlington Point and Hanwood.
School bus services in Griffith will not be affected by the changes being introduced.
Cr Curran said the upgraded is a boon for the city and residents.
"It's great that we have been recognised as a city in need of that overhaul and upgraded services," Cr Curran said.
"We've been working with Transport for NSW on this for some time and there have been discussions between them and our traffic committee about how to benefit commuters further. The conclusion was made additional services to the hospital as well as other areas will determine a better outcome," he said.
Transport for NSW acting regional director, Brendon James, said the community was closely engaged to decipher the improvements.
"The result is a better, smarter bus network for all of Griffith that will better meet people's needs to get to medical appointments, work, shops and social events," Mr James said.
"These improvements will make a real difference to Griffith residents and visitors with services designed to meet population demand, better connections to health services and greater coverage on weekends."
A travel experience day will be held at Memorial Park, Banna Avenue on Friday September 1 between 11am and 2pm.
