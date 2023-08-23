A request to shoot a film on the grounds of the Pioneer Park Museum has been granted approval by Griffith City Council.
The film Lords of the Soil, produced and starring Leeton actor Jake Speer, will begin filming later next month, taking in locations around the Riverina as well as Griffith.
In addition to offering filming locations free of charge for the short film, council will also sponsor $5000 towards the project.
Council discerned during its ordinary meeting on August 23 that a $5000 contribution was doable given $5,000 was on hand given the annual Christmas Carols fireworks are being funded.
Councillor Shari Blumer said utilising the park on screen could popularise the location for other future film endeavors.
"One of the things that brings films to certain areas is if you have a show reel of a location. There are rebates to productions looking to shoot regionally and the NSW Film and Television office put together a suite of locations using a show-reel," Cr Blumer said.
"This could provide opportunities for people to access that medium, and filming incidentally brings money into the local area. If you talk to the people of Hay about what happened when the filming of Mad Max (Furiosa) got underway, the crew signed a deal to utilise the local outlets which was an economical boost."
Inspired by true events, Lords of the Soil tells the story of a young settler (played by Jake Speer) and his connection with an Indigenous family living on his newly acquired parcel of land in 1866.
The film explores themes of grief, loss, kindness and compassion, and promises to captivate global audiences while also shedding light on the region's cultural heritage.
"It speaks to the idea that we are all drivers of our shared history and humanities," Mr Speer said.
A full cast is yet to be announced and there are opportunities for residents to lend a hand in the project.
"We're calling for people to work both in front and behind the camera in a variety of positions. We are currently doing that through an expressions of interest process. Those interested should visit Kenzington House Entertainment for more information," Mr Speer said.
Mr Speer is elated with council's decision.
"I'm thrilled with the fact council saw the value of this request and I'm looking forward to developing a partnership with them," he said.
It's hoped the film will premier in early 2024.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
