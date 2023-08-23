The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith's Pioneer Park Museum lands role in 'Lords of the Soil' film

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated August 23 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton actor Jake Speer on the set of Inside Water (2018). Mr Speer is spear-heading a new short-film Lords of the Soil, next month, with the Griffith Pioneer Park Museum set to be a key location.
Leeton actor Jake Speer on the set of Inside Water (2018). Mr Speer is spear-heading a new short-film Lords of the Soil, next month, with the Griffith Pioneer Park Museum set to be a key location.

A request to shoot a film on the grounds of the Pioneer Park Museum has been granted approval by Griffith City Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.