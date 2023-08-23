The Griffith Swans Junior Club will be well represented this weekend at the South West Junior League Grand Finals in Temora.
The Swans have four football sides through alongside netball teams in the under-12s and 13s division.
From the football side, Griffith Swans Reds president Chris Forwood said it was a payoff for the hard work from players and coaches alike.
"They have all worked so hard, and it's just a testament to the coaches and the kids," he said.
"We have lots and lots of footballers and great numbers in each grade. It is probably the healthiest it has been for a long time."
It will be an inter-club decider in the under 11s with the Reds and Whites, which guarantees the club at least one flag, while in the under 13s, Swans White will take on Narrandera, and it the under 15s it will be a local derby for the Whites against Leeton-Whitton.
There was nothing separating the Crows and Swans in the under-15s as they finished level at the top of the table before the Leeton-Whitton side defeated the Griffith side 17.13 (115) to 9.7 (61) in the qualifying final.
After taking the long road to the finals, with a 24-point win over the Northern Jets in the elimination final and then upsetting Leeton-Whitton in the preliminary final, they will look to cause another boilover against the minor premiers Narrandera.
Forwood feels the future of the club is heading in the right direction, and it starts from the lowest levels, paying credit to the Auskick organisers.
"That all filters into the 11s, 13s and 15s, and then that moves into the senior club," he said.
"We have some under-17s playing in a really successful senior team at the moment. It has been a process that has been in the work for a lot of years, and it is really coming to fruition now."
RELATED
The Reds president also paid credit to his Whites counterpart, Guy Kelly, for his hard work behind the scene.
Meanwhile, out on the court, the Swans will be represented by the Whites qualifying for the under 12s decider while in the under 13s, the Swans Reds will fly the flag for the club.
After taking the long road to final, junior netball co-ordinator Michelle Fall, who was named South West Juniors Volunteer of the Year, has confidence the sides have what it takes.
"It won't be easy going, that's for sure, but I really think they have it in them to bring home the premiership," she said.
"Both teams finished up third, so had to get through the elimination final and the preliminary final to get to the decider, so they haven't taken the easy road."
It has been a busy year on court with the addition of an extra age group, with Fall proud that the club was able to get together another two sides.
"We have had a really strong showing in our junior club this year," she said.
"We have had really strong numbers, which is reflected in the fact that we have had to put in an extra age group. We have been able to field eight teams this season which is amazing."
The action on the football field at Nixon Park will get underway with the under 11s at 10am with the under 13s following at 11.40am with the 15s rounding out the day at 1.10pm.
On the netball court, the action for the Swans will get underway at 10.30am, with the 12s followed by the 13s at 11.30am.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.