The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith coach Greg Dreyer said his side is excited to be taking on Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated August 23 2023 - 11:27am, first published 11:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Griffith coach Greg Dreyer said his side is looking forward to taking on Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong in this weekend's Riverina League qualifying final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.