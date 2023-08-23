Griffith coach Greg Dreyer said his side is looking forward to taking on Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong in this weekend's Riverina League qualifying final.
The Swans are making their first appearance in the finals since going down to Wagga Tigers in the 2019 grand final and they will take in almost a completely different side into their clash with the Lions on Saturday.
Griffith has undergone a rebuild over the past three years and Dreyer said it was pleasing to be back playing finals football.
"We set our goal on playing finals," Dreyer said.
"So we've achieved that and then top three is just a big bonus I guess.
"We will just approach it how we have in the past and we are one each with Ganmain and it was 13 points last time and we definitely feel like we are capable.
"It's about going about your business the way you do every week and then going into the game confidently after that win against Tigers."
The Swans have played some of their best football this year on bigger grounds as they have adapted their game plan around moving the ball quickly.
Dreyer agreed that the wide open spaces of Narrandera should be beneficial for his side and he was also looking forward to the shorter trip on the road.
"Yeah we've got some blokes who can run and we like to try and play some exciting footy," he said.
"I think more so we like playing at Narrandera more than playing at Robertson Oval in Wagga as that's obviously a bigger trip for us.
"So going to Narrandera suits us and we're looking forward to that and the open spaces will suit us."
The Swans returned to form on the eve of finals downing Wagga Tigers by 38 points to secure their spot in the top three.
Dreyer was happy with his side's performance and believed they could take some confidence from that win into their clash with the Lions.
"We had a good preparation and freshened ourselves up," he said.
"Playing them early in the season we got the better of them and had a big win against them.
"We knew the style of game they play and I thought we matched that.
"We were always confident with the way we play on the outside, it was just the way we competed on the inside and I thought we did that and controlled the midfield pretty well and got first use which was good."
The Swans overcame a big setback early after losing Alec McCormick to blurred vision in the first term which meant they had to rearrange their match ups down back.
Dreyer admitted it was quite a challenge to overcome the loss of McCormick but said he was pleased they were able to continue on with a rearranged back six.
"It was difficult," he said.
"I don't know if he got a poke in the eye but he had a bit of blurred vision there and we just left him as he wasn't coming good.
"We ended up shuffling our back line around a bit and it was difficult but the back line played really well.
"They helped each other out and it was pretty pleasing actually to have someone like Al go down and be able to cover his loss.
"I think we brought Broden Spencer into a back pocket and then we shuffled the rest of them around the keys.
"One pleasing thing about our season is that our back line has been very consistent and I thought they played really well.
"Charlie Cunial had a great game and so did Dean Simpson, we had a bit of depth I guess in the back line and we really had to use it."
