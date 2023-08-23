The Area News
Updated

Collina, Beelbangera residents notified of RFS citrus pile burns

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated August 24 2023 - 11:57am, first published August 23 2023 - 2:00pm
MIA district operations officer, Shane Smith, pictured on Citrus Road where a large number of citrus piles will be burned in the coming days. Picture by Allan Wilson
Collina and Beelbangera residents are being advised of a large pile burn in the coming days as the MIA RFS begins burn-off activities in the lead up to the bushfire danger period.

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Local News

